No. 5 Gonzaga vs. No. 1 Purdue: Betting odds, spread, total for Sweet 16 of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 5 Gonzaga Bulldogs will take on the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers in the Sweet 16 of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Friday. This Midwest Regional semifinal will take place at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit with the tipoff time and network TBD. Purdue previously defeated Gonzaga 73-63 in the Maui Invitational back on November 20.

Gonzaga (27-7) has bulldozed its way through the NCAA Tournament so far and took it to Kansas in an 89-68 second-round blowout on Saturday. This was just a three-point game early in the second half before the Bulldogs absolutely poured it on with a 28-4 run. That included a stretch where they held the Jayhawks scoreless for over six minutes, coasting to their ninth straight Sweet 16 appearance. Ben Gregg provided 15 points, nine rebounds, and three assists in the win.

Purdue (31-4) steamrolled both of its opponents in the first weekend and buried Utah State in a 106-67 second-round blowout on Sunday. The Boilermakers broke off a 16-0 run towards the end of the first half and just kept rolling against the Aggies for the rest of the afternoon. Zach Edey once again delivered a dominant performance with 23 points, 14 rebounds, and three blocks.

2024 March Madness: Gonzaga vs. Purdue odds

Spread: Purdue -4

Over/Under: 155.5

Moneyline: Purdue -192, Gonzaga +160

