No. 6 Clemson vs. No. 2 Arizona: Betting odds, spread, total for Sweet 16 of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 6 Clemson Tigers will take on the No. 2 Arizona Wildcats in the Sweet 16 of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Thursday. This West Regional semifinal will take place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles with the tipoff time and network TBD.

Clemson (23-11) is back in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2018, getting there by upsetting No. 3 Baylor in a 72-64 second-round victory on Sunday. The Tigers never trailed in the contest as they held the Bears to under 40% shooting for the game. Things got a bit dicey late with Baylor pulling to within two in the final minute, but Clemson was still able to pull out the win. Chase Hunter led with 20 points and six assists.

Arizona (27-8) became the first team in this year’s tournament to advance to the Sweet 16, holding off No. 7 Dayton in a 78-68 victory on Saturday. The Wildcats led for most of the way and did so by shooting 52.8% from the field. This was just a two-point game midway through the first half before they gave themselves a healthy cushion with a 14-2 run. Pac-12 Player of the Year Caleb Love offered up another solid effort with 19 points and five assists.

2024 March Madness: Arizona vs. Baylor-Clemson odds

Spread: Arizona -7.5

Over/Under: 150.5

Moneyline: Arizona -325, Clemson +260

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.