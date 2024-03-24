No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 1 UNC: Betting odds, spread, total for Sweet 16 of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels in the Sweet 16 of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Thursday. This West Regional semifinal will take place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles with the tipoff time and network TBD.

Alabama (23-11) is back in the Sweet 16 for the third time in four years and had to gut out a 72-61 second-round victory over Grand Canyon on Sunday to get here. The Crimson Tide led for most of the evening, but had to withstand a late second-half surge by the Antelopes. Leading by one, they were able to hold GC scoreless for the last four minutes of action and that allowed them to build a comfortable enough cushion to survive. Mark Sears offered up 26 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, and three steals in the win.

North Carolina (29-7) opened the NCAA Tournament with a pair of impressive victories, downing No. 9 Michigan State 85-69 in its second-round battle on Saturday. The Tar Heels actually trailed by 12 in the first half before flipping the script, blowing right past the Spartans to advance to the Sweet 16. Harrison Ingram buried five threes in the victory and finished with 17 points and seven rebounds.

2024 March Madness: Alabama vs. UNC odds

Spread: UNC -3.5

Over/Under: 175

Moneyline: UNC -185, Alabama +154