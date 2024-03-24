No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 1 UConn: Betting odds, spread, total for Sweet 16 of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs will take on the No. 1 Connecticut Huskies in the Sweet 16 of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Thursday. This East Regional semifinal will take place at the TD Garden in Boston with the tipoff time and network TBD. This is a rematch of last year’s national championship game, where UConn downed SDSU 76-59.

San Diego State (26-10) is back in the Sweet 16 for a second straight season and got there by burying Yale in a 85-57 Second Round victory on Sunday. This was never a ballgame as the Aztecs jumped out to a 10-0 lead and never looked back, holding the Bulldogs to under 40% shooting for the night. Jaedon LeDee had another big night with 26 points and nine rebounds in the win.

UConn (33-3) continued its warpath in the second round on Sunday, annihilating Northwestern in a 75-58 blowout win. This was total domination from the opening tip as the the defending national champions outscored the Wildcats 40-18 in the first half and were up by as many as 30 before taking their foot off the gas in the second half. Tristan Newton offered up 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Huskies in the win.

2024 March Madness: San Diego State vs. UConn odds

Spread: UConn -10

Over/Under: 134

Moneyline: UConn -470, San Diego State +360