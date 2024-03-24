Injury updates for Duke guard Jeremy Roach in 2024 NCAA Tournament

Update: Jeremy Roach has returned to the game after having his fingers taped up by the training staff.

Duke guard Jeremy Roach suffered an injury to one of his left fingers in the first half of the team’s second-round matchup against James Madison on Sunday. He was seen grimacing in pain on the bench while being attended to by team trainers before walking back to the locker room.

Roach has officially been ruled as probable to return to today’s contest.

Jeremy Roach immediately went to the Duke bench in pain after fouling JMU’s Jaylen Carey, as athletic trainers appear to look at his left arm. pic.twitter.com/jN2UJcb0ZJ — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) March 24, 2024