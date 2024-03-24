 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Injury updates for Duke guard Jeremy Roach in 2024 NCAA Tournament

We’re providing all the latest injury updates for Jeremy Roach in 2024 March Madness.

By Nick Simon
Vermont v Duke Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Update: Jeremy Roach has returned to the game after having his fingers taped up by the training staff.

Duke guard Jeremy Roach suffered an injury to one of his left fingers in the first half of the team’s second-round matchup against James Madison on Sunday. He was seen grimacing in pain on the bench while being attended to by team trainers before walking back to the locker room.

Roach has officially been ruled as probable to return to today’s contest.

