NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Sunday, March 24

Only four of Sunday’s six NBA games come in on the main DFS slate at DraftKings, making finding value plays a true challenge. However, that doesn’t mean managers can’t add quality contributors for a bargain price. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Warriors, $5,000

As long as the Warriors rookie center remains at the value line, he should be added to lineups. Jackson-Davis has gone from the fringes of the rotation to a regular contributor, logging 23+ fantasy points in his last seven games. He’s coming off a nice 30 fantasy point outing against the Pacers. The matchup is tough as the Timberwolves rank ninth in fantasy points allowed to opposing centers but Jackson-Davis has done enough lately to be worth putting on your roster.

Malik Beasley, Bucks, $4,800

Beasley has been a bit inconsistent because so much of his value is dependent on hitting threes but he’s logged 25+ fantasy points in four of the last six games. The Bucks are facing a Thunder team that is strong offensively, so this could turn into a high-scoring game quickly. Oklahoma City ranks 13th in fantasy points allowed to opposing shooting guards and Beasley has no problem hoisting threes, so he’s worth backing in this game.

Georges Niang, Cavaliers, $4,500

Niang tallied 26.3 fantasy points in 35 minutes of action against the Heat in Wednesday’s game, so he’s proven he can produce against a decent defense. Like Beasley, a lot of Niang’s value comes from behind the arc so there’s some risk if he goes cold shooting the ball. The Heat are a league-average side when it comes to fantasy points allowed to combo forwards, and Niang has a sizable role in Cleveland’s rotation with Donovan Mitchell still sidelined. He’s a good bet at this price point.