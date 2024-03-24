Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Sunday’s games

We have a short six-game slate in the NBA Sunday, anchored by a doubleheader on NBATV. Even with a limited selection of games, there’s still plenty of opportunities to find favorable player props to target. Here’s a few of our favorite plays for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Trey Murphy over 17.5 points vs. Pistons (+110)

With Brandon Ingram sidelined, Murphy should continue have a solid role for the Pelicans. His three-point shot will be key in this contest, as the Pistons rank 22nd in the league in opponent three-point percentage. Murphy’s made threes line (over/under 3.5) is less favorable than his points prop line. There’s a good possibility this is a blowout, which would also mean more playing time for the forward. I think Murphy gets back over this line after alternating going over and under in the last four games.

Bam Adebayo over 10.5 rebounds vs. Cavaliers (-110)

Adebayo shockingly has not played in any of the three previous meetings this season between the Heat and Cavaliers. This means there’s not much to go on when it comes to previous trends. Cleveland ranks 11th in rebounds allowed per game, so the matchup is tough but Adebayo has been doing well on the glass lately. He’s gone over this line four times in the last six games, with one under coming at 10 rebounds. I like him to have a strong outing on the glass in a crucial game for Miami.

Damian Lillard over 3.5 3-pointers vs. Thunder (-110)

The Bucks guard is on fire from behind the arc lately, shooting 40.7% from deep over the last 15 games. He’s gone over this mark nine times in that span, with three unders coming at three made triples. The Thunder have been decent defensively this season but they are near the league average in opponent three-point percentage. Lillard’s current form suggests he should keep chucking from behind the arc Sunday. I think he surpasses this line again.

LeBron James under 8.5 assists vs. Pacers (-125)

The King has gone under this line just three times in the last 12 games, so there’s a bit of risk here. James only managed four assists in the In-Season Tournament final against the Pacers, suggesting he’ll have more success as a scorer in this matchup. While the Lakers star forward does slightly better distributing the ball at home and this game could turn into a track meet quickly, I think James focuses on scoring more and goes under this line.