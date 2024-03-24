 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch NASCAR’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix: TV schedule, live stream, start time, more for Cup Series race

We go over when and how you can watch the 2024 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas in Texas.

By Teddy Ricketson
William Byron, driver of the #24 RaptorTough.com Chevrolet, drives during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on March 23, 2024 in Austin, Texas. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

NASCAR is in Texas for its next set of races. All three series will be in action, and the weekend will be capped off with the Cup Series running the 2024 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix on Sunday, March 24. This event is at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas and is one of the few road course races on the Cup Series schedule.

The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:30 p.m. ET, with the race airing on Fox. This race is 68 laps around the 20-turn, 3.426-mile circuit. The first two stages will each be 15 laps, with the final stage expanding to 38 laps. This will be the fourth iteration of this race. Tyler Reddick needed seven laps of overtime last year, but pulled out the win in 3:30:32. Ross Chastain won after one lap of overtime in 3:20:57 in 2022. Chase Elliott was the inaugural winner in 2021, winning a rain-shortened race in 3:07:11. We have yet to see a running of this race ending in regulation.

Tyler Reddick and Ty Gibbs have the best odds to win the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at DraftKings Sportsbook. The tandem is installed at +350 and is followed by William Byron (+380), Christopher Bell (+750), and Shane Van Gisbergen (+1100).

You can view the race via live online stream at Fox Live or through the Fox Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2024 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix live stream

Date: Sunday, March 24
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Channel: Fox
Live stream: Fox Live, Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

STARTING LINEUP

2024 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 William Byron 24
2 Ty Gibbs 54
3 Tyler Reddick 45
4 Christopher Bell 20
5 Corey LaJoie 7
6 Ross Chastain 1
7 Martin Truex Jr 19
8 Denny Hamlin 11
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Bubba Wallace 23
11 Austin Cindric 2
12 Shane Van Gisbergen 16
13 Justin Haley 51
14 A.J. Allmendinger 13
15 Kyle Larson 5
16 Kyle Busch 8
17 Alex Bowman 48
18 Carson Hocevar 77
19 Daniel Suarez 99
20 Chris Buescher 17
21 Austin Dillon 3
22 John H. Nemechek 42
23 Kaz Grala 15
24 Ryan Preece 41
25 Kamui Kobayashi 50
26 Todd Gilliland 38
27 Michael McDowell 34
28 Ryan Blaney 12
29 Harrison Burton 21
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Josh Berry 4
32 Chase Briscoe 14
33 Daniel Hemric 31
34 Zane Smith 71
35 Joey Logano 22
36 Brad Keselowski 6
37 Timmy Hill 66
38 Erik Jones 43
39 Noah Gragson 10

More From DraftKings Network