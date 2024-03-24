How to watch NASCAR’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix: TV schedule, live stream, start time, more for Cup Series race

NASCAR is in Texas for its next set of races. All three series will be in action, and the weekend will be capped off with the Cup Series running the 2024 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix on Sunday, March 24. This event is at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas and is one of the few road course races on the Cup Series schedule.

The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:30 p.m. ET, with the race airing on Fox. This race is 68 laps around the 20-turn, 3.426-mile circuit. The first two stages will each be 15 laps, with the final stage expanding to 38 laps. This will be the fourth iteration of this race. Tyler Reddick needed seven laps of overtime last year, but pulled out the win in 3:30:32. Ross Chastain won after one lap of overtime in 3:20:57 in 2022. Chase Elliott was the inaugural winner in 2021, winning a rain-shortened race in 3:07:11. We have yet to see a running of this race ending in regulation.

Tyler Reddick and Ty Gibbs have the best odds to win the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at DraftKings Sportsbook. The tandem is installed at +350 and is followed by William Byron (+380), Christopher Bell (+750), and Shane Van Gisbergen (+1100).

You can view the race via live online stream at Fox Live or through the Fox Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

