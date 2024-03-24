Injury updates for Alabama guard Latrell Wrightsell in 2024 NCAA Tournament

Update: Latrell Wrightsell Jr. has been ruled out for the rest of tonight’s game with a head injury.

Alabama Crimson Tide guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. has exited Sunday’s second-round matchup against the Grand Canyon Antelopes with an apparent head injury.

The senior took a shot while going up for a block attempt and was being checked on by Crimson Tide trainers for a few minutes before getting up off the court. He was then helped to the locker room and his status for the rest of the game is unknown at the moment. His parents have gone back to the locker room to check on him and that places more doubt on his ability to return to this contest.

Latrell Wrightsell injury updates

Wrightsell missed four games in late February and early March, two of which became losses to Tennessee and Kentucky. He’s averaged 14.3 points per game in the three starts since his return, including 17 against Charleston in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. He also briefly exited that game after bumping heads with a Charleston player on Friday, so this has been a recurring theme with the Omaha native this season.