No. 3 Creighton vs. No. 2 Tennessee: Betting odds, spread, total for Sweet 16 of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 3 Creighton Bluejays will take on the No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers in the Sweet 16 of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Friday. This Midwest Regional semifinal will take place at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit with the tipoff time and network TBD.

Creighton (25-9) survived a marathon to advance on Saturday, outlasting No. 11 Oregon in a 86-73 double overtime thriller. Both teams traded bombs well past midnight and in the second OT period, Steven Ashworth and Ryan Kalkbrenner both buried clutch threes to deliver the dagger to a completely gassed Ducks squad. Kalkbrenner put up 19 points and 14 rebounds as the Bluejays have now made their third Sweet 16 in four years.

Tennessee (26-8) handled business in the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament, holding off No. 7 Texas in a 62-58 second-round victory on Saturday to advance. This was a tight, defensive battle most of the way with both clubs shooting under 37% from the field. This was just a one-point game with 25 seconds left and fortunately for UT, Jonas Aidoo and Dalton Knecht made their free throws down the stretch to pull through. Knecht led the way with 18 points and nine rebounds in the win.

2024 March Madness: Creighton-Oregon vs. Tennessee odds

Spread: Tennessee -2.5

Over/Under: 148.5

Moneyline: UT -155, Creighton +130