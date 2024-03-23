No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 2 Iowa State: Betting odds, spread, total for Sweet 16 of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 3 Illinois Fighting Illini will take on the No. 2 Iowa State Cyclones in the Sweet 16 of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Thursday. This East Regional semifinal will take place at the TD Garden in Boston with the tipoff time and network TBD.

Illinois (28-8) is in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2005, obliterating No. 11 Duquesne in a 89-63 second-round rout on Saturday to advance. This was an onslaught from the opening tip as the Fighting Illini never trailed and shot 59.3% from the field. Terrence Shannon Jr. dropped 30 points to help his team move on.

Iowa State (29-7) is back in the Sweet 16 for the second time in three years and got here by downing Washington State in a 67-56 second-round victory on Saturday. The Cyclones only shot 40.4% from the field but were able to gain an edge in the turnover department, turning 13 Cougar turnovers into 21 points. Tamin Lipsey stepped up with 15 points, five rebounds, and four assists in the win.

2024 March Madness: Illinois-Duquesne vs. Iowa State odds

Spread: Iowa State -2.5

Over/Under: 146.5

Moneyline: ISU -155, Illinois +130