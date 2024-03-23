 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix in Austin

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas.

By David Fucillo
A general view of qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Echopark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on March 26, 2022 in Austin, Texas. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series continues its season this weekend in Austin with the first road course of the season. The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix is scheduled for Sunday, and the field will determine the starting lineup on Saturday at Circuit of the Americas.

The drivers are practicing at 10 a.m. ET and then will run qualifying laps at 11:30 a.m. Both events air on FS1, but we’ll be providing updates throughout the process.

Road racing features a qualifying series that’s a little more like what we see in F1. Rather than single-car, one lap qualifying, we get group qualifying with drivers getting 15 minutes to run as many laps as they can complete to secure their fastest time. The field is divided into two groups with each group getting 15 minutes in the first round. The five fastest drivers in each group advance to the second round where the group gets ten minutes to secure pole position.

Defending race winner Tyler Reddick is favored to repeat at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +380 and is followed by Chase Elliott at +650 and Ty Gibbs and road course specialist Shane Van Gisbergen at +1000.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2024 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix entry list

Pos. Driver Car # Group
Pos. Driver Car # Group
1 A.J. Allmendinger 13 A
2 Zane Smith 71 A
3 Shane Van Gisbergen 16 A
4 Todd Gilliland 38 A
5 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47 A
6 Carson Hocevar 77 A
7 Corey LaJoie 7 A
8 Ryan Preece 41 A
9 Tyler Reddick 45 A
10 Kyle Busch 8 A
11 Bubba Wallace 23 A
12 Erik Jones 43 A
13 Chase Briscoe 14 A
14 Chris Buescher 17 A
15 John H. Nemechek 42 A
16 Ryan Blaney 12 A
17 Brad Keselowski 6 A
18 Ty Gibbs 54 A
19 Denny Hamlin 11 A
20 Timmy Hill 66 B
21 Kamui Kobayashi 50 B
22 Noah Gragson 10 B
23 Harrison Burton 21 B
24 Daniel Hemric 31 B
25 Austin Dillon 3 B
26 Austin Cindric 2 B
27 William Byron 24 B
28 Joey Logano 22 B
29 Kaz Grala 15 B
30 Justin Haley 51 B
31 Daniel Suarez 99 B
32 Josh Berry 4 B
33 Ross Chastain 1 B
34 Michael McDowell 34 B
35 Christopher Bell 20 B
36 Alex Bowman 48 B
37 Chase Elliott 9 B
38 Kyle Larson 5 B
39 Martin Truex Jr 19 B

