NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix in Austin

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series continues its season this weekend in Austin with the first road course of the season. The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix is scheduled for Sunday, and the field will determine the starting lineup on Saturday at Circuit of the Americas.

The drivers are practicing at 10 a.m. ET and then will run qualifying laps at 11:30 a.m. Both events air on FS1, but we’ll be providing updates throughout the process.

Road racing features a qualifying series that’s a little more like what we see in F1. Rather than single-car, one lap qualifying, we get group qualifying with drivers getting 15 minutes to run as many laps as they can complete to secure their fastest time. The field is divided into two groups with each group getting 15 minutes in the first round. The five fastest drivers in each group advance to the second round where the group gets ten minutes to secure pole position.

Defending race winner Tyler Reddick is favored to repeat at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +380 and is followed by Chase Elliott at +650 and Ty Gibbs and road course specialist Shane Van Gisbergen at +1000.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.