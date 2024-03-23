Celtics vs. Bulls pick against the spread, over/under for Saturday, March 23

The best team in the Eastern Conference will complete a back-to-back Saturday when the Boston Celtics (56-14) meet the Chicago Bulls (34-36). The Celtics have won their last eight games and look unstoppable, while the Bulls are coming off a loss to the Rockets and appear locked into the No. 9 spot for the play-in tournament. These teams have played twice already this season, with Boston winning both meetings.

The Celtics rested Jayson Tatum and Al Horford in Friday’s game, so expect both to play Saturday. The statuses of Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis and Derrick White will be clear when Boston releases an official injury report later. The Bulls are clean on the day-to-day front, with Alex Caruso and Coby White both listed as probable.

The Celtics are 7-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook with the total sitting at 221.5. Although there are no moneyline odds at the moment, a game with a similar spread would have the Celtics as -290 favorite with the Bulls priced at +235.

Celtics vs. Bulls, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Celtics -7

Boston covered this line in both previous meetings against Chicago, so there’s little reason to worry about the Celtics even if they do rest some starters. The Celtics are 16-14-3 ATS as a road favorite this season. The Bulls have been an enigmatic unit, failing to put together consistent results. They are 21-20-1 ATS as underdogs and 8-7-1 ATS as home underdogs.

Even though Chicago can turn up at any moment and will benefit from playing at home, the Celtics are just too good at the moment. With Tatum and Horford fresh, I like Boston to win and cover with ease tonight.

Over/Under: Over 221.5

The Celtics are 17-18 to the over as the road team, while the Bulls are 19-16 to the over as the home team. The first meeting between these teams finished at 221, while the second meeting went over that number. The Celtics are 5-7 to the over on the second night of a back-to-back, although they managed their starters in this particular set and could be more fresh. I think this game follows a script similar to second encounter between these sides. Take the over.