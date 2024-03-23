Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Saturday’s games

With eight games on Saturday’s NBA schedule, there’s plenty of spots for bettors to look at when it comes to finding the best player props. Here’s a few of our favorite plays for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Josh Hart over 1.5 steals vs. Nets (+120)

With OG Anunoby and Julius Randle still sidelined, Hart should keep getting big minutes for the Knicks. The combo guard has made his presence felt on the glass and on defense, averaging 12.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game over the last 10 contests. Hart has gone over this line in one of two games so far against the Nets, who have slipped when it comes to allowing opponents to rack up steals. They are a league-average side in that regard after the All-Star break, meaning Hart can take advantage Saturday afternoon.

Bogdan Bogdanovic over 3.5 3-pointers vs. Hornets (+114)

Since Bogdanovic became a regular in the starting lineup for the Hawks, he’s shooting 38.7% from deep. Trae Young remains out, so Bogdanovic will continue getting big minutes Saturday against the Hornets. Charlotte ranks 23rd in opponent three-point percentage, and Atlanta’s combo guard has hit at least three triples in nine of the last 12 games. He should be able to find that extra shot from deep in this game to go over this line.

Fred VanVleet over 9.5 assists vs. Jazz (+110)

This is actually an extremely favorable line for VanVleet, who has gone over this mark in three straight games and six of the last 10. Two of his unders in that 10-game stretch came at nine assists. The Rockets get to face a Jazz squad that ranks last in the league in opponent assists allowed per game. VanVleet is on a roll at the moment distributing the ball, and should take advantage of this matchup Saturday.

Domantas Sabonis under 13.5 rebounds vs. Magic (+114)

Taking the under on Sabonis’ rebounding prop seems like a recipe for disaster, since the Kings big man has absolutely dominated the glass this season. However, this particular matchup feels like a spot for him to have a relatively calm game. The Magic are the best team in the league at limiting opponent rebounds per game, and they’ll be focused on containing Sabonis. I don’t expect him to get completely shut out but he likely comes one or two rebounds shy of going over this line.

Kevin Durant 25+ points vs. Spurs (-110)

Durant has been quiet when it comes to scoring of late, averaging just 17.0 points per game over the last five games. This comes after a six-game stretch where the Suns forward was dropping 33.7 points per game. I think Durant is able to break out of his mini-slump tonight against the Spurs, who give up 119.4 points per game to opponents. Phoenix’s star hit this particular mark in both previous contests against San Antonio this season, so he has been able to take advantage of this particular opponent.