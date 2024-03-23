NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Saturday, March 23

Of the eight games on Saturday’s NBA slate, only six check in as part of the main DFS slate at DraftKings. That can make finding value plays for your lineups a bit more challenging. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Dillon Brooks, Rockets, $4,500

Brooks had a rough game against the Wizards, but bounced back nicely with 32.5 fantasy points against the Bulls. If you exclude the game against Washington, the Rockets forward has 27.2 fantasy points per game in the last three games. Brooks gets an excellent matchup Saturday, as the Jazz rank 29th in fantasy points allowed to opposing power forwards. He failed to take advantage of a similar matchup against the Wizards but should do better in this situation.

Royce O’Neale, Suns, $4,400

It’s been an up and down season for O’Neale, who has done well since coming over to Phoenix at the trade deadline. The combo forward has logged 24.8 fantasy points per game in his last three and should be able to reach similar heights Saturday. The Suns are facing the Spurs, who rank 19th in fantasy points allowed to opposing forwards. There’s a possibility this game becomes a blowout, which would lead to more playing time and usage for O’Neale. He has good upside in tonight’s DFS lineups.

Ochai Agbaji, Raptors, $4,800

Agbaji has been deployed as a combo forward for the Raptors with mixed results. At the moment, he’s worth backing as a value addition to lineups. Agbaji is coming off a massive 35.3 fantasy point showing against the Thunder, and gets a much more favorable matchup tonight. The Raptors take on the Wizards, who rank last in the league in fantasy points allowed to opposing forwards. Agbaji is in good form and should get enough minutes to deliver a solid outing for managers who back him.