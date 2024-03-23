NASCAR qualifying: How to watch the starting lineup get set for the Austin Cup Series race

Road course qualifying is upon us for the first time in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. The drivers are in Austin at Circuit of the Americas for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix. Qualifying gets started at 11:30 a.m. ET and the field will be set about 90 minutes after that.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the qualifying race via live online stream at FS1 or through the Fox Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Qualifying is broken into two rounds. In the first round, the field is split in half and each group gets 15 minutes of racing. The fastest five qualifiers in each group advance to the second round where those ten drivers get ten minutes to secure their fastest time for the pole position.

Defending race winner Tyler Reddick is favored to repeat at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +380 and is followed by Chase Elliott at +650 and Ty Gibbs and road course specialist Shane Van Gisbergen at +1000.

How to watch qualifying for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, March 23

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, Fox Sports App

Entry list