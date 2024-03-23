 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying: How to watch the starting lineup get set for the Austin Cup Series race

We go over how you can watch the qualifying event for the NASCAR EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas in Texas.

By David Fucillo
A general view of pit lane during the NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on May 23, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Road course qualifying is upon us for the first time in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. The drivers are in Austin at Circuit of the Americas for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix. Qualifying gets started at 11:30 a.m. ET and the field will be set about 90 minutes after that.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the qualifying race via live online stream at FS1 or through the Fox Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Qualifying is broken into two rounds. In the first round, the field is split in half and each group gets 15 minutes of racing. The fastest five qualifiers in each group advance to the second round where those ten drivers get ten minutes to secure their fastest time for the pole position.

Defending race winner Tyler Reddick is favored to repeat at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +380 and is followed by Chase Elliott at +650 and Ty Gibbs and road course specialist Shane Van Gisbergen at +1000.

How to watch qualifying for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, March 23
Time: 11:30 a.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, Fox Sports App

Entry list

2024 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix entry list

Pos. Driver Car # Group
1 A.J. Allmendinger 13 A
2 Zane Smith 71 A
3 Shane Van Gisbergen 16 A
4 Todd Gilliland 38 A
5 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47 A
6 Carson Hocevar 77 A
7 Corey LaJoie 7 A
8 Ryan Preece 41 A
9 Tyler Reddick 45 A
10 Kyle Busch 8 A
11 Bubba Wallace 23 A
12 Erik Jones 43 A
13 Chase Briscoe 14 A
14 Chris Buescher 17 A
15 John H. Nemechek 42 A
16 Ryan Blaney 12 A
17 Brad Keselowski 6 A
18 Ty Gibbs 54 A
19 Denny Hamlin 11 A
20 Timmy Hill 66 B
21 Kamui Kobayashi 50 B
22 Noah Gragson 10 B
23 Harrison Burton 21 B
24 Daniel Hemric 31 B
25 Austin Dillon 3 B
26 Austin Cindric 2 B
27 William Byron 24 B
28 Joey Logano 22 B
29 Kaz Grala 15 B
30 Justin Haley 51 B
31 Daniel Suarez 99 B
32 Josh Berry 4 B
33 Ross Chastain 1 B
34 Michael McDowell 34 B
35 Christopher Bell 20 B
36 Alex Bowman 48 B
37 Chase Elliott 9 B
38 Kyle Larson 5 B
39 Martin Truex Jr 19 B

