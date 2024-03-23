How to watch the XPEL 225 Truck race on TV and via live stream

The NASCAR Truck Series continues its 2024 campaign with the first road course of the season. Connor Zilisch and Corey Heim will lead the field off the starting line at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon when the green flag drops for the XPEL 225. The race will air on FS1 and be available via live stream at Fox Sports Live.

Zilisch is making his Truck Series debut and claimed the pole on Friday afternoon. Due to his age (17), he is not available to bet on at DraftKings Sportsbook. Heim is the favorite to win Saturday’s race with +130 odds. Ross Chastain follows at +300 and Ty Majeski and Christian Eckes are next at +900. Zane Smith won each of the last two runnings of this race but is not running in the truck race this weekend.

How to watch the XPEL 225

Date: Saturday, March 23

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

Live streaming the XPEL 225 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup