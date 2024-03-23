 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch the XPEL 225 Truck race on TV and via live stream

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is in action at Circuit of the Americas this weekend. We go over how you can watch the XPEL 225 and what time it will begin.

By David Fucillo
Kaz Grala, Young’s Motorsports, Chevrolet Silverado Young’s Building Systems leads the field to the green flag to start the running of the inaugral Toyota Tundra 250 NASCAR NCWTS race on May 22, 2021 at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NASCAR Truck Series continues its 2024 campaign with the first road course of the season. Connor Zilisch and Corey Heim will lead the field off the starting line at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon when the green flag drops for the XPEL 225. The race will air on FS1 and be available via live stream at Fox Sports Live.

Zilisch is making his Truck Series debut and claimed the pole on Friday afternoon. Due to his age (17), he is not available to bet on at DraftKings Sportsbook. Heim is the favorite to win Saturday’s race with +130 odds. Ross Chastain follows at +300 and Ty Majeski and Christian Eckes are next at +900. Zane Smith won each of the last two runnings of this race but is not running in the truck race this weekend.

How to watch the XPEL 225

Date: Saturday, March 23
Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

Live streaming the XPEL 225 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup

2024 XPEL 225 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Truck #
Pos. Driver Truck #
1 Connor Zilisch 7
2 Corey Heim 11
3 Taylor Gray 17
4 Nick Sanchez 2
5 Ross Chastain 45
6 Jack Hawksworth 1
7 Tanner Gray 15
8 Layne Riggs 38
9 Ty Majeski 98
10 Christian Eckes 19
11 Rajah Caruth 71
12 Tyler Ankrum 18
13 Stewart Friesen 52
14 Grant Enfinger 9
15 Bayley Currey 41
16 Chase Purdy 77
17 Dean Thompson 5
18 Ty Dillon 25
19 Stefan Parsons 75
20 Lawless Alan 33
21 Matt Crafton 88
22 Jack Wood 91
23 Daniel Dye 43
24 Matt Mills 42
25 Jake Garcia 13
26 Bret Holmes 32
27 Timmy Hill 56
28 Marco Andretti 04
29 Carter Fartuch 22
30 Spencer Boyd 76
31 Vicente Salas 20
32 Mason Massey 2
33 Dale Quarterley 12
34 Ben Rhodes 99
35 Thad Moffitt 46

More From DraftKings Network