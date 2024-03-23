 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch the Focused Health 250 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Focused Health 250 of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series and what time the race starts at Circuit of the Americas.

By Teddy Ricketson
Kyle Busch, driver of the #54 Skittles Gummies Toyota, leads the field to the green flag to start the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250 at Circuit of The Americas on May 22, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Texas this weekend for the Focused Health 250. The Circuit of the Americas will host the event on Saturday, March 23 at 5 p.m. ET, and it will air on FS1.

This will be the fourth iteration of this race, and it remains one of the few road course events in the Xfinity schedule. The Focused Health 250 consists of 46 laps around the 20-turn, 3.426-mile circuit. The first stage is 14 laps, and each of the final two stages is 16 laps each.

A.J. Allmendinger has won back-to-back races. In 2023, he won in 2:05:03 and took the checkered flag in 2:13:14 in 2022. Kyle Busch won the inaugural 2021 race in 2:09:25.

Shane Van Gisbergen has the best odds to win the 2024 Focused Health 250 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +175 and is followed by Allmendinger (+225), Kyle Larson (+260), Ty Gibbs (+450) and Sheldon Creed (+1400). Larson won pole position in qualifying and will be joined on the front row by Van Gisbergen.

How to watch the Focused Health 250

Date: Saturday, March 23
Time: 5 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, Fox Sports App

You can view the race via live online stream at FS1 or through the Fox Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup

2024 Focused Health 250 starting lineup

Pos Driver Car No.
1 Kyle Larson 17
2 Shane Van Gisbergen 97
3 Ty Gibbs 19
4 Chandler Smith 81
5 A.J. Allmendinger 16
6 Sage Karam 26
7 Sheldon Creed 18
8 Cole Custer 00
9 Josh Williams 11
10 Sam Mayer 1
11 Austin Hill 21
12 Parker Kligerman 48
13 Sammy Smith 8
14 Jesse Love 2
15 Justin Allgaier 7
16 Ed Jones 24
17 Parker Retzlaff 31
18 Brandon Jones 9
19 Riley Herbst 98
20 John H. Nemechek 20
21 Jeb Burton 27
22 Daniil Kvyat 7
23 Josh Bilicki 92
24 Jeremy Clements 51
25 Austin Green 32
26 Alex Labbe 35
27 Ryan Sieg 39
28 Ty Dillon 6
29 Brennan Poole 44
30 Anthony Alfredo 5
31 Brad Perez 45
32 Kyle Weatherman 91
33 Patrick Gallagher 4
34 Leland Honeyman 42
35 Hailie Deegan 15
36 Blaine Perkins 29
37 R.C. Enerson 14
38 Ryan Ellis 43
39 Kaz Grala (DNQ) 28
40 Preston Pardus (DNQ) 50

