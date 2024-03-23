How to watch the Focused Health 250 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Texas this weekend for the Focused Health 250. The Circuit of the Americas will host the event on Saturday, March 23 at 5 p.m. ET, and it will air on FS1.

This will be the fourth iteration of this race, and it remains one of the few road course events in the Xfinity schedule. The Focused Health 250 consists of 46 laps around the 20-turn, 3.426-mile circuit. The first stage is 14 laps, and each of the final two stages is 16 laps each.

A.J. Allmendinger has won back-to-back races. In 2023, he won in 2:05:03 and took the checkered flag in 2:13:14 in 2022. Kyle Busch won the inaugural 2021 race in 2:09:25.

Shane Van Gisbergen has the best odds to win the 2024 Focused Health 250 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +175 and is followed by Allmendinger (+225), Kyle Larson (+260), Ty Gibbs (+450) and Sheldon Creed (+1400). Larson won pole position in qualifying and will be joined on the front row by Van Gisbergen.

How to watch the Focused Health 250

Date: Saturday, March 23

Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, Fox Sports App

You can view the race via live online stream at FS1 or through the Fox Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup