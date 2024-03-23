F1 live stream: How to watch the Australian Grand Prix on TV and online

The 2024 Australian Grand Prix will be held on Sunday, March 24. Due to the time difference, the race will begin at 11:55 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 23 on ESPN2. This is the third Grand Prix of the 2024 Formula 1 season, and Max Verstappen has won both races so far. He will start this race in pole position after finishing the fastest in qualifying.

This will be the third Australian Grand Prix since it was canceled in 2020 and not held in 2021 due to COVID-19. Charles Leclerc won the 2022 Australian Grand Prix in 1:27:46.548, with Verstappen taking the checkered flag last year in 2:32:38.371.

Verstappen is the heavy favorite to win the 2024 Australian Grand Prix at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at -700 and is followed by Carlos Sainz (+1000), Leclerc (+1100), Sergio Perez (+1200) and Lando Norris (+4000).

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at WatchESPN, on ESPN+, and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.