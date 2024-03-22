James Madison upsets Wisconsin, eliminates remaining perfect brackets in 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 12 seed upsetting the No. 5 seed remains a trend in 2024, and it’s James Madison who has answered the call this time. The 31-win Dukes were a trendy pick when they took on the Wisconsin Badgers in the first round, and they made all those who backed them happy with a convincing win Friday.

Unfortunately, the remaining perfect brackets on ESPN’s platform (3 out of 22+ million) did not have James Madison taking out Wisconsin. The Dukes took out those brackets too, ending everyone’s pursuit of perfection by the close of the second day. According to NCAA.com, there were no perfect brackets left on their platform, CBS or Yahoo! after Alabama’s win over Charleston.

As has been stated many times, the odds of creating a perfect bracket are north of 1 in 100 billion. Even if you can correctly pick a few upsets here and there, it’s impossible to get every single upset correct. James Madison will take on Duke Sunday for a chance to make it to the Sweet 16, while Wisconsin will go back to the drawing board after a rough end to the season.