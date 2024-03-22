How many perfect brackets remain after Yale’s upset win over Auburn?

The No. 13 seed Yale Bulldogs held on at the end of their 2024 NCAA Tournament game against the No. 4 seed Auburn Tigers, withstanding a few contentious sequences and a last-second shot to send the SEC powerhouse packing. In doing so, the Bulldogs have also sent many perfect brackets tumbling. Of the 22+ million brackets submitted on ESPN, only 10 remain perfect on the platform after Yale’s win. That’s 0.00004522% of all brackets submitted to the platform. According to the NCAA.com tracker, there are 11 total perfect brackets remaining across ESPN, NCAA.com, CBS and Yahoo!. The lone non-ESPN bracket is on NCAA.com.

The Tigers will rue the 78-76 loss, which saw them miss five free-throws late in the game including four in the final minute. This included two missed shots from the charity stripe at the end of the game that could’ve sent the contest to overtime. Auburn also had a chance off the final miss to win the game, but K.D. Johnson’s three-point shot did not connect.

Half of the perfect brackets remaining will be eliminated regardless of who wins between Nebraska and Texas A&M, meaning one more upset on Friday could kill off the remaining perfect brackets.