Auburn guard Chad Baker-Mazara calls NCAA Tournament refs lame following ejection

The No. 4 Auburn Tigers are currently duking it out with the No. 13 Yale Bulldogs in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and we’ve already had a player get booted from the festivities.

Junior guard Chad Baker-Mazara got hit with a Flagrant 2 foul and was ejected for throwing an elbow early in the first half. Almost as soon as he got to the locker room, he took to Twitter/X to voice his displeasure at the decision.

Chad Baker-Mazara was hit with a FLAGRANT 2 FOUL for this elbow and was ejected



Good call or Too Much?



pic.twitter.com/MGah0fVe7L — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 22, 2024

Auburn player tweeting not even 10 minutes after being ejected, the NCAA Tournament is simply the greatest pic.twitter.com/jAckY60Pzq — Will Warren (@statsbywill) March 22, 2024

Succinct and to the point. He immediately deleted the post and simply tweeted out support for his teammates as they play out the rest of the contest.

Auburn currently finds itself in a tight battle against the Ivy League champs and could surely use the services of CBM. The junior has provided a spark off the bench for the Tigers this season, averaging 10.3 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. We’ll see if they can avoid the upset.