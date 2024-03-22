You can bet on whether Caitlin Clark or Jack Gohlke will score more threes on Saturday

Sharpshooter Jack Gohlke has cemented himself as the face of the first round after putting up 10 three-pointers to defeat No. 3 Kentucky on Thursday. The No. 14 Oakland Golden Grizzlies will take on the No. 11 NC State Wolfpack on Saturday, March 23, and the eyes of the March Madness world will be tuned in on Gohlke, who attempted 347 threes and eight twos this season.

However, the No. 1 Iowa Hawkeyes will be playing in the women’s tournament on the same day, with their own sharpshooter in Caitlin Clark. Iowa faces No. 16 Holy Cross in the first round.

The battle of the three-point shooters can be bet on at DraftKings Sportsbook, which is offering odds on whether Clark or Gohlke will make more threes on Saturday. Clark enters as the favorite at -310 to Gohlke’s +225. The Golden Grizzlies play at 7:10 p.m. ET, and the Hawkeyes tip off at 3 p.m. ET.

Pick: Clark -310

Clark (13.8 attempts, 38.1% from three per game) both attempts more shots per game and has a slightly higher completion percentage than Gohlke (9.9 attempts, 37.8% from three per game). While March is all about the unlikely outcomes, the Golden Grizzlies will have more of a challenge against NC State than Iowa will find against a No. 16 seed. It’s Caitlin for me.