Bijan Robinson among 2,000+ remaining perfect brackets after Thursday’s first round

The 2024 NCAA Tournament wrapped a wild first day of upsets and the NCAA is reporting that among the major contests, a little over 2,000 brackets remain perfect. The NCAA tracks brackets across their own contest and contests at ESPN, Yahoo!, and CBS Sports. That totaled more than 29 million brackets, which probably accounts for a sizable chunk, but not nearly all brackets played in America this year.

One notable person was perfect through the first day. Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson nailed all the upsets, but he has a long way to go if he’s going to claim a perfect bracket a little over two weeks from now.

Perfect day 1 haha kinda dope https://t.co/xommtkr4bB — Bijan Robinson (@Bijan5Robinson) March 22, 2024

The Falcons drafted Robinson out of the University of Texas in the 2023 NFL Draft. It is not at all surprising then that Robinson as his Longhorns winning the whole thing. They’re a No. 7 seed and beat No. 10 Colorado State on Thursday. They’ll face No. 2 Tennessee on Saturday in the second round.

Robinson has a Final Four that consists of Texas taking on No. 1 Houston in one semifinal and No. 1 UConn facing No. 3 Baylor in the other semifinal. Other than Texas claiming the national title, his biggest shocks are Elite Eight runs for No. 11 NC State and No. 12 Grand Canyon, and No. 15 Western Kentucky beating No. 2 Marquette on Friday.

ESPN is currently listing 1,825 perfect brackets remaining in their contest while Yahoo! Sports is reporting 116 remaining in their contest. The NCAA reported 189 remaining in their contest after the NC State upset, but that likely is lower after No. 7 Washington State beat No. 10 Drake.