Pick on the Spread for James Madison-Wisconsin on March 22

The James Madison Dukes are in search of their first NCAA Tournament win since 1982 and will have to get through the fifth-seeded Wisconsin Badgers Friday night to do so.

James Madison Dukes vs. Wisconsin Badgers (-5.5, 145)

The Dukes are one of the most balanced teams in the country, ranking in the top 20 nationally in both points scored and points allowed on a per possession basis, the only other schools that can say that are Connecticut, McNeese, Arizona, and Auburn.

While the Badgers enter the NCAA Tournament in better form then in February, the team is just 6-9 in their last 15 games after a 16-4 start and have not figured things out on defense.

Out of the 362 Division I teams, Wisconsin ranks 188th in points allowed on a per possession basis and are allowing opponents to shoot 39.2% from 3-point range in games played away from home, which ranks 355th nationally.

In games either on the road or a neutral floor, Wisconsin is just 8-10 this season with their offense scoring 9.7 points per 100 possessions being a big reason being their 2-point shooting percentage dropping from 57.5% at home to 48.2% away from home, which ranks 218th nationally,

With James Madison second in the country in opponent 3-point shooting percentage and having already defeated a Big Ten NCAA Tournament team away from home when they took down Michigan State to open the season, Wisconsin will find themselves on the wrong side of a 12 seed taking down a five seed.

The Play: James Madison +5.5

