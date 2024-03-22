 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NCAA Tournament men’s basketball full TV schedule for Sunday, March 24

We take a look at each matchup on the board for today’s March Madness action.

By DKNetworkStaff
Longwood v Houston Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images

The opening weekend of the 2024 NCAA Tournament will come to a close with second-round action on Sunday, March 24th. Eight games will take place throughout the day with the first game tipping off at 12:10 p.m. ET and the last game tipping off at 9:40 p.m. ET. All games will air across CBS, TNT, TBS, and TruTV.

No. 1 UConn will be back in action on Sunday as it will square off with No. 9 Northwestern in an East Region showdown. The Huskies demolished Stetson on Friday and is a heavy 14.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Two other No. 1 seeds will also be in action as Houston will battle No. 9 Texas A&M in the South Region and Purdue will face No. 8 Utah State in the Midwest Region.

Below is a look at the full slate of eight NCAA Tournament games with game times and TV channels. Three full days on the couch is admirable, but it’s that fourth one that separates the elite March Madness viewers apart from the rest.

March Madness TV schedule: Sunday, March 24

NCAA Tournament Tip Times, Sunday March 24

Tip (ET) Network Site Game Play-by-Play, Analyst, Reporter
Tip (ET) Network Site Game Play-by-Play, Analyst, Reporter
12:10 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, IN (10) Colorado vs. (2) Marquette Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy, Andy Katz
2:40 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, IN (8) Utah St. vs. (1) Purdue Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy, Andy Katz
5:15 p.m. CBS Brooklyn, NY (12) James Madison vs. (4) Duke lan Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson
6:10 p.m. TNT Memphis, TN (6) Clemson vs. (3) Baylor Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, Jon Rothstein
7:10 p.m. TBS Spokane, WA (12) Grand Canyon vs. (4) Alabama Lisa Byington, Steve Smith, Robbie Hummel, Lauren Shehadi
7:45 p.m. truTV Brooklyn, NY (9) Northwestern vs. (1) UConn lan Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson
8:40 p.m. TNT Memphis, TN (9) Texas A&M vs. (1) Houston Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, Jon Rothstein
9:40 p.m. TBS Spokane, WA (13) Yale vs. (5) San Diego St. Lisa Byington, Steve Smith, Robbie Hummel, Lauren Shehadi

More From DraftKings Network