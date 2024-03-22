NCAA Tournament men’s basketball full TV schedule for Sunday, March 24

The opening weekend of the 2024 NCAA Tournament will come to a close with second-round action on Sunday, March 24th. Eight games will take place throughout the day with the first game tipping off at 12:10 p.m. ET and the last game tipping off at 9:40 p.m. ET. All games will air across CBS, TNT, TBS, and TruTV.

No. 1 UConn will be back in action on Sunday as it will square off with No. 9 Northwestern in an East Region showdown. The Huskies demolished Stetson on Friday and is a heavy 14.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Two other No. 1 seeds will also be in action as Houston will battle No. 9 Texas A&M in the South Region and Purdue will face No. 8 Utah State in the Midwest Region.

Below is a look at the full slate of eight NCAA Tournament games with game times and TV channels. Three full days on the couch is admirable, but it’s that fourth one that separates the elite March Madness viewers apart from the rest.

March Madness TV schedule: Sunday, March 24