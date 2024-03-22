No. 8 Utah State vs. No. 1 Purdue: Betting odds, spread, total for Second Round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 8 Utah State Aggies will take on the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers in the Second Round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Sunday. This Midwest Region matchup will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis with the tipoff time and network TBD.

Utah State (28-6) was able to race past No. 9 TCU in its first-round matchup on Friday, securing a 88-72 blowout victory. This was actually a three-point game early in the second half before the Aggies got rolling, ultimately outshooting the Horned Frogs 55% to just 35.8%. Ian Martinez led the team with 21 points in the win.

Purdue (30-4) cleared the first-round hurdle this time around, drubbing Grambling State 78-50 in what was a virtual home game for it in Indy. Leading by nine at the half, the Boilermakers hit the gas in the second half and quickly snuffed out any chance of last year’s 16>1 debacle repeating itself. Zach Edey had one of his best performances of his entire career, racking up 30 points and 21 rebounds to help his team advance.

2024 March Madness: Utah State vs. Purdue odds

Spread: Purdue -11

Over/Under: 150.5

Moneyline: Purdue -575, Utah State +425

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook