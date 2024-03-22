No. 12 Grand Canyon vs. No. 4 Alabama: Betting odds, spread, total for Second Round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 12 Grand Canyon Antelopes will take on the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide in the Second Round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Sunday. This West Region matchup will take place at Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, WA, with the tipoff time and network TBD.

Grand Canyon (29-4) won its very first NCAA Tournament game at the Division I level on Friday, knocking off No. 5 Saint Mary’s in a 75-66 victory. This was only a one-point game at halftime and the Lopes were able to take advantage of a poor shooting night by the Gaels and build a comfortable lead. WAC Player of the Year Tyon Grant-Foster stepped up with 22 points and seven rebounds.

Alabama (22-11) rolled in its first-round matchup on Sunday, dominating Charleston 109-96. This was just a three-point game near the end of the first half before the Crimson Tide went on a 16-2 run heading into halftime. They continued to lay it on the Cougars coming out of the locker room, crossing the 100-point threshold and shooting 60% from the field for the game. Mark Sears led with 30 points and five assists.

2024 March Madness: Grand Canyon vs. Alabama odds

Spread: Alabama -5

Over/Under: 171.5

Moneyline: Alabama -230, Grand Canyon +190

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook