No. 9 Texas A&M vs. No. 1 Houston: Betting odds, spread, total for Second Round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 9 Texas A&M Aggies will take on the No. 1 Houston Cougars in the Second Round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Sunday. This South Region matchup will take place at FedExForum in Memphis with the tipoff time and network TBD.

Texas A&M (21-14) dropped the hammer in its first-round matchup on Friday, blowing out former Big 12 rival Nebraska in a 98-83 victory. The Aggies were dialed in offensively from the opening tip, putting up 58 points in just the first half alone and finishing the game with 13 threes made. Wade Taylor IV, Manny Obaseki, and Tyrece Radford all had at least 20 points in the win.

Houston (31-4) had zero issues in its first-round matchup on Friday, dominating No. 16 Longwood in a 86-46 victory to advance. The Cougars smothered the Lancers right out the gate, holding them to just 16 points on 26.3% shooting in the first half. L.J. Cryer led with 17 points in the win.

2024 March Madness: Texas A&M vs. Houston odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Houston -10

Over/Under: 131

Moneyline: Houston -470, Texas A&M +360