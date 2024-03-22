No. 12 James Madison vs. No. 4 Duke: Betting odds, spread, total for Second Round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 12 James Madison Dukes will take on the No. 4 Duke Blue Devils in the Second Round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Sunday. This South Region matchup will take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn with the tipoff time and network TBD.

James Madison (32-3) was able to knock off Wisconsin in a 72-61 first-round victory on Friday, extending its nation-leading win streak to 14 games. The Dukes never trailed in this contest as they held the Badgers to under 40% shooting for the night and turned 19 turnovers into 28 points. They got a good night out of Terrence Edwards Jr. as he dropped 14 points and five rebounds.

Duke (25-8) was able to hold off No. 13 Vermont in its first-round matchup on Friday, cruising to a 64-47 victory over the America East champions. The Blue Devils stepped up on the defensive end, holding the Catamounts to 38.5% shooting and just 18 points in the second half. Jared McClain had 15 points and six rebounds in the win.

2024 March Madness: James Madison vs. Duke odds

Spread: Duke -7.5

Over/Under: 149.5

Moneyline: Duke -325, JMU +260

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook