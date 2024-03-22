No. 13 Yale vs. No. 5 San Diego State: Betting odds, spread, total for Second Round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs will take on the No. 13 Yale Bulldogs in the Second Round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Sunday. This East Region matchup will take place at Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, WA, with the tipoff time and network TBD.

Yale (23-9) managed to pull off a stunner on Thursday, knocking off No. 4 Auburn in an 78-76 thriller. The Bulldogs were trailing by 10 midway through the second half and had to battle their way back, pulling ahead on a John Poulakidas three with 2:11 left. Leading by two in the final seconds, the game was seemingly headed to overtime when Tigers guard Tre Donaldson stepped to the free throw line with six seconds left. Instead, Donaldson bricked both shots, allowing for Yale to survive and advance.

San Diego State (25-10) was able to tough out its first-round matchup on Friday, edging No. 12 UAB in a 69-65 victory to advance. This was a back-and-forth contest deep into the second half and the Aztecs were able to get the edge in the final minute when Jaedon LeDee and Reese Waters buried clutch free throws to put the game away for good. LeDee had a big first-round performance with 32 points and eight rebounds.

2024 March Madness: Yale vs. San Diego State odds

Spread: San Diego State -5.5

Over/Under: 127.5

Moneyline: SDSU -238, Yale +195

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook