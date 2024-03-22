No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 10 Colorado: Betting odds, spread, total for Second Round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 2 Marquette Golden Eagles take on the No. 10 Colorado Buffaloes in the Second Round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 24.

Marquette certainly didn’t have it easy against Western Kentucky, but the No. 2 seed pulled away in the final minutes of the game to put the Hilltoppers away in an 87-69 win. They outscored the Hilltoppers 51-26 in the second half, led by Kam Jones’ 28-point performance. Guard Tyler Kolek returned after missing the Big East Conference Tournament and added 18 points and 11 rebounds in the win. The Golden Eagles struggled from the charity stripe, going just 8-of-15 on free throws.

Colorado pulled off a 102-100 win over Florida in an instant classic in the First Round. The Gators came back late in the game to challenge the Buffaloes and tied it up at 100, but Colorado tossed up a shot that ate up clock as it bounced around the rim before falling in. KJ Simpson had 23 points, and Eddie Lampkin added 21 in the win.

2024 March Madness: Marquette vs. Colorado odds

Spread: Marquette -4

Over/Under: 146.5

Moneyline: Marquette -192, Colorado +160

