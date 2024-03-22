No. 1 UConn vs. No. 9 Northwestern: Betting odds, spread, total for Second Round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 1 UConn Huskies take on the No. 9 Northwestern Wildcats in the Second Round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 24.

UConn (32-3, 18-2 Big East) continued to sail through all of college basketball with a 91-52 win over No. 16 Stetson. Donovan Clingan had 19 points on 9-11 from the field along with four rebounds, while eight players got at least 16 minutes to stay fresh for the rest of March Madness. The No. 1 team by the AP Poll, KenPom, and the defending national champion outrebounded the Hatters 44-30, and held Stetson to six assists on 15 field goals.

Northwestern (22-11, 12-8 Big Ten) pulled off a win over FAU in overtime as guard Ryan Langborg put together a 12-point run after regulation to put the Wildcats up 77-65. Langborg had a career-hgh 27 points for the day, with Boo Buie adding 22 points. They beat the Owls in the turnover margin and kept FAU to 18.5% from the perimeter.

2024 March Madness: UConn vs. Northwestern odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: UConn -13

Over/Under: 136.5

Moneyline: UConn -900, Northwestern +600