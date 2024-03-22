No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 6 Clemson: Betting odds, spread, total for Second Round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 3 Baylor Bears take on the No. 6 Clemson Tigers in the Second Round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 24.

Baylor pulled off a dominant win over Colgate to move on to the Round of 32, defeating the Raiders 92-67 as Jalen Bridges put up 23 points and Ja’Kobe Walter added 19. The Bears did not have to deal with the same woes as some of their fellow No. 3 seeds that had to fend off their No. 14 opponents past halftime. Baylor shot 53.3% from the perimeter.

Clemson entered the first round as a betting underdog despite being the higher seed in the matchup. They grabbed an early lead against New Mexico and held onto it for the entire game, heading into the half up 14 and earning a 77-56 win. Guard Chase Hunter led the team with 21 points, and forward Ian Schieffelin had a double-double.

2024 March Madness: Baylor vs. Clemson odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Baylor -4

Over/Under: 145.5

Moneyline: Baylor -192, Clemson +160