Injury updates for Marquette G Tyler Kolek in 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 2 Marquette Golden Eagles take on the No. 15 Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in the First Round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 22. Guard Tyler Kolek, the team’s second-highest scorer this season, was sidelined with an oblique injury for the last few games of the regular season and the entirety of Marquette’s run through the Big East Tournament, which ended in a loss in the championship game.

Tyler Kolek injury updates

Kolek is expected to return to the court for the first round matchup of the NCAA Tournament, although Marquette could probably afford to let him rest for one extra game as they enter as 14.5-point favorites against the Hilltoppers at DraftKings Sportsbook. However, Kolek’s presence will be much-needed as the Golden Eagles look to advance. Marquette has not made it to the Sweet Sixteen since 2013. Kolek averages 15 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.6 assists per game.

Tip-off is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. ET, and the game will air on TBS.