76ers vs. Lakers pick against the spread, over/under for Friday, March 22

The Philadelphia 76ers (38-31) will visit the Los Angeles Lakers (37-32) Friday evening in a matchup between two teams believing they can contend for a championship. The 76ers are hoping to bounce back from a loss as they try to get out of the play-in zone, while the Lakers won their last game and are simply looking to improve their play as they likely are locked into the play-in tournament. This is the second game between the two teams, with Philadelphia rolling in the first meeting 138-94.

That game did feature Joel Embiid, who is still sidelined for the Sixers. De’Anthony Melton also remains out, but Tobias Harris could return. He’s listed as questionable. Anthony Davis is probable for the Lakers, while LeBron James is considered questionable but expected to play.

The Lakers are 7-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook with the total set at 225. Los Angeles is -298 on the moneyline while Philadelphia is +240.

76ers vs. Lakers, 10:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers -7

Philadephia is 10-15 ATS this season as the underdog, with a surprising 8-9 mark as a road underdog. The Lakers are 17-19 ATS as the home team and 12-14 ATS as a home favorite. Los Angeles has covered the spread three times in the last five games, while Philadelphia has covered twice. Both instances of the 76ers covering came with the team favored.

The Lakers got a massive win over the Hawks in LA last time out, and I think they’re able to replicate that effort with Embiid still out for Philadelphia. Give me the home team to win and cover in Friday’s game.

Over/Under: Over 225

It’s a tale of two trends on the totals with these teams. The 76ers have gone under their totals in seven straight games, while the Lakers have gone over their totals in five of the last six games and seven of the last nine games. LA is 18-17-1 on overs as the home team while Philly is 17-16 on overs as the road team. Even though the 76ers are without Embiid’s scoring, I think they do enough offensively to try to keep pace with the Lakers and push this total over 225.