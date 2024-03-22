NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Friday, March 22

There are eight games on Friday’s NBA slate, which gives DFS managers plenty of options when it comes to finding value plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Herbert Jones, Pelicans, $5,000

Jones is entrenched as a starter in New Orleans’ rotation, but he might be taking on some additional usage with Brandon Ingram’s status up in the air. Jones has logged 20+ fantasy points in the last five games and six of the last seven, so there’s consistency. Even on the second night of a back-to-back against a Heat team that ranks 17th in fantasy points allowed to opposing forwards, Jones is worth backing due to him likely having an increased role.

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Warriors, $5,000

The Warriors rookie comes in at the value line, though it’s hard to see him staying at this price point much longer. Jackson-Davis continues to take advantage of his form, with his 26.3 fantasy points against the Grizzlies being his sixth in a row with 23+ fantasy points. The Pacers are vulnerable when it comes to fantasy points allowed to opposing centers, ranking 24th in the league. Back Jackson-Davis to have another strong showing Friday.

Lu Dort, Thunder, $4,200

You can’t go wrong with Dort, especially at this price point. His production is a bit sporadic since he depends mostly on perimeter shots to get going, but he’s a starter on the best team in the Western Conference at the moment. Dort also has a positive matchup Friday against the Raptors, who rank 16th in fantasy points allowed to opposing small forwards.