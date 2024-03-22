Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Friday’s games

There are eight games on Friday’s NBA slate, anchored by a doubleheader on NBATV. While March Madness may be taking away most of the attention from the pros, bettors can still get value when it comes to player props. Here’s a look at some of our favorite plays for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jalen Williams over 4.5 assists vs. Raptors (+110)

The Thunder forward has been dishing the rock a bit lately, averaging 4.4 assists per game over his last 15 contests. He’s gone over this particular line twice in the last three games, and seven times over the last 15 games. The Raptors present a favorable matchup for Williams, as they rank 27th in opponent assists allowed per game. This is a strong prop to back given Williams’ recent assist streak and Toronto’s soft defense.

Anthony Edwards over 29.5 points vs. Cavaliers (-110)

Cleveland is a good defensive team, although the Cavaliers are missing some key personnel headlined by Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley. That makes this prop a bit easier for Edwards, who has gone over this mark in the last four games. The Timberwolves forward has taken it upon himself to keep this team in the hunt for the No. 1 seed in the West, and that’s led to some breathtaking moments. I think Edwards continues his scoring run Friday evening.

Stephen Curry 6+ 3-pointers vs. Pacers (+125)

Curry absolutely lit up the Pacers in the last meeting between these two sides, draining 11 triples in a massive victory for the Warriors. Golden State has been inconsistent at home but Curry remains brilliant. He’s struggled from behind the arc in the past couple games after coming back from an ankle injury but this is a spot for him to explode. The Pacers rank 20th in opponent three-point percentage allowed.

Paul George over 5.5 rebounds vs. Trail Blazers (+100)

George has been on a bit of a rebounding surge, averaging 5.2 rebounds per game over the last 10. That might not seem like a lot, but he’s competing with Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and Ivica Zubac for boards. The Clippers forward went over this line four times in the last 10 games, with four unders coming at five rebounds. He went over this mark in the team’s most recent game against the Trail Blazers two days ago, and I’ll back him to hit the over here once again.

LeBron James over 42.5 points + rebounds + assists vs. 76ers (-105)

James has started to pick things up as the regular season starts to wind down. The Lakers forward has gone over this line in three times in the last five games as he’s averaging 28.6 points, 10.0 assists and 8.2 rebounds per game during that stretch. He went under this total by 1 PRA in the last game, and the matchup is favorable given Philadelphia’s struggles since Joel Embiid’s injury. James is officially listed as questionable so be sure to check the final injury report before locking in this prop.