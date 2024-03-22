NASCAR schedule for 2024 Circuit of the Americas

All three NASCAR circuits are headed to its first road course of their respective 2024 schedules. The Truck, Xfinity, and Cup Series will be driving at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas this weekend.

The weekend opens on Friday afternoon with the Truck Series running practice and qualifying on FS1. They’ll race on Saturday in the XPEL 225. Ross Chastain heads into practice and qualifying as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with +200 odds. Corey Heim follows at +300 and Tyler Ankrum is +550. Zane Smith is the two-time defending champ, but will not be competing this year.

The Xfinity Series will be running practice and qualifying on Friday following the Truck events. The circuit will run the Focused Health 250 on Saturday afternoon. Kyle Larson will be making a rare Xfinity Series appearance this week and is a +250 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Two-time defending champ A.J. Allmendinger follows at +310 and Ty Gibbs is +350.

The Cup Series wraps up the weekend with the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix. The circuit opens with practice and qualifying on Saturday morning and the race airs Sunday afternoon. Defending champ Tyler Reddick is favored to repeat with +450 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Chase Elliott follows at +750 and road course specialist Shane Van Gisbergen follows at +900.

Below is a rundown of the full schedule in Austin. All times listed are ET.

Friday, March 22

3:30 p.m. — Practice, Truck Series — FS1, Fox Sports Live

4 p.m. — Qualifying, Truck Series — FS1, Fox Sports Live

5:30 p.m. — Practice, Xfinity Series — FS1, Fox Sports Live

6 p.m. — Qualifying, Xfinity Series — FS1, Fox Sports Live

Saturday, March 23

10 a.m. — Practice, Cup Series — FS1, Fox Sports Live

11:30 a.m. — Qualifying, Cup Series — FS1, Fox Sports Live

1:30 p.m. — XPEL 225, Truck Series — FS1, Fox Sports Live

5 p.m. — Focused Health 250, Xfinity Series — FS1, Fox Sports Live

Sunday, March 24

3:30 p.m. — EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, Cup Series — Fox, Fox Live