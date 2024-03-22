NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for XPEL 225 Truck Series race

The NASCAR Truck Series runs its first road race of the season this weekend, with the field hitting the Circuit of the Americas in Austin. The race is scheduled for Saturday afternoon, but the drivers will hit the track for practice and qualifying on Friday.

The drivers are practicing at 3:30 p.m. ET and then running qualifying at 4 p.m. Given the road course, we get something similar to F1 with drivers running in groups and getting as many laps in as they want to secure advancing time. The field is divided into two groups with drivers in each group getting 15 minutes to secure their fastest time. The top five in each group will advance to the second round with those ten drivers competing for pole position.

Ross Chastain enters qualifying as the favorite to win Saturday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +200 and is followed by Corey Heim at +300 and Tyler Ankrum at +550. Chastain claimed pole position a year ago, while Zane Smith won the race. Smith is not competing this year.

Here is the full field for Saturday’s XPEL 225 truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.