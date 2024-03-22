 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for XPEL 225 Truck Series race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Saturday’s XPEL 225 at the Circuit of the Americas.

By David Fucillo
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series XPEL 225 at Circuit of The Americas on March 25, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

The NASCAR Truck Series runs its first road race of the season this weekend, with the field hitting the Circuit of the Americas in Austin. The race is scheduled for Saturday afternoon, but the drivers will hit the track for practice and qualifying on Friday.

The drivers are practicing at 3:30 p.m. ET and then running qualifying at 4 p.m. Given the road course, we get something similar to F1 with drivers running in groups and getting as many laps in as they want to secure advancing time. The field is divided into two groups with drivers in each group getting 15 minutes to secure their fastest time. The top five in each group will advance to the second round with those ten drivers competing for pole position.

Ross Chastain enters qualifying as the favorite to win Saturday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +200 and is followed by Corey Heim at +300 and Tyler Ankrum at +550. Chastain claimed pole position a year ago, while Zane Smith won the race. Smith is not competing this year.

Here is the full field for Saturday’s XPEL 225 truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.

2024 XPEL 225 entry list

Pos. Driver Truck # Group
Pos. Driver Truck # Group
1 Vicente Salas 20 A
2 Carter Fartuch 22 A
3 Mason Massey 2 A
4 Chase Purdy 77 A
5 Jack Hawksworth 1 A
6 Ross Chastain 45 A
7 Ty Dillon 25 A
8 Stefan Parsons 75 A
9 Jack Wood 91 A
10 Stewart Friesen 52 A
11 Layne Riggs 38 A
12 Jake Garcia 13 A
13 Bayley Currey 41 A
14 Nick Sanchez 2 A
15 Taylor Gray 17 A
16 Matt Crafton 88 A
17 Tyler Ankrum 18 A
18 Dale Quarterley 12 B
19 Marco Andretti 04 B
20 Thad Moffitt 46 B
21 Spencer Boyd 76 B
22 Matt Mills 42 B
23 Lawless Alan 33 B
24 Timmy Hill 56 B
25 Bret Holmes 32 B
26 Dean Thompson 5 B
27 Ty Majeski 98 B
28 Connor Zilisch 7 B
29 Ben Rhodes 99 B
30 Tanner Gray 15 B
31 Daniel Dye 43 B
32 Grant Enfinger 9 B
33 Rajah Caruth 71 B
34 Corey Heim 11 B
35 Christian Eckes 19 B

More From DraftKings Network