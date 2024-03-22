Best player prop bets for Friday in First Round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

After a thrilling start to March Madness with 16 games Thursday, the 2024 NCAA Tournament continues with 16 more games on Friday to determine who will advance to the round of 32. Here’s a look at some of our favorite player props for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2024 March Madness Picks

Best player prop bets for Friday in first round

Yves Missi over 6.5 rebounds vs. Colgate (+114)

Colgate is decent at containing opponents on the glass but Baylor is one of the best at dominating in this particular category. Part of that is due to Missi, who has emerged as a rebounder late in the season with 5.8 rebounds per game over his last 12 games. He went over this particular line five times in that span and is coming off a big 11-rebound showing against Iowa State. Missi has the size advantage here and I think he makes a living on the glass in this matchup.

Johni Broome over 2.5 assists vs. Yale (+130)

The Auburn star is known for filling up the basket and dominating the boards, but he’s actually gone over on this prop in three of the last four games. I anticipate Yale keying in on Broome early, forcing him to get teammates involved before the defense adjusts again. If Auburn’s shooters can knock down some early shots, Broome will be more aggressive when it comes to scoring later on in the game. He should have enough opportunities to go past this mark.

Donovan Clingan over 21.5 points + rebounds vs. Stetson (-105)

Clingan is averaging 13.6 points and 9.0 rebounds per game over the last 10 games, which would put him over this line in the 1-16 matchup for UConn. Of course, the likelihood of a blowout means fewer minutes for the Huskies big man and that could lead to an under. However, I think UConn actually leans on Clingan in this matchup and looks at him to take over with his size. Look for him to go over on this combo prop.

Jameer Nelson Jr. under 1.5 3-pointers vs. Utah State (-230)

I would use this prop in a parlay because the individual odds are too low to back on its own. Nelson Jr. is shooting just under 31% from deep, so the likelihood he gets hot from downtown is slim. Utah State is one of the best teams at defending the perimeter this season. The Aggies have held opponents to 28.6% from three-point land, which is the third-best mark in the country. I think Nelson Jr. struggles in this one and fails to hit multiple three-point shots.

Terrence Edwards Jr. over 16.5 points vs. Wisconsin (-105)

James Madison is a trendy No. 12 seed in this year’s bracket, and Edwards Jr. is the most important scorer for this team. He is averaging 19.1 points per game over the last 10 contests, going over this mark seven times in that span. If the Dukes want to pull off the upset over Wisconsin, Edwards Jr. needs to get going. Even if he’s inefficient, he should be able to cross this threshold Friday.