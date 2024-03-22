Best bet for No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 16 Grambling State in first round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers will take on the No. 16 Grambling State Tigers in the First Round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:25 p.m. ET on Friday, March 22, and the game will air on TBS.

2024 March Madness picks

No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 16 Grambling State best bet

Purdue will be looking to avoid the dreaded 1-16 upset in the first round. The Boilermakers can’t look past Grambling State who is playing with momentum after beating Montana State in one of the First Four matchups. Purdue will continue to lean on their Wooden Award finalist, center Zach Edey. He averaged 24.4 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists during the regular season.

Grambling State needed overtime but won by seven points over Montana State on Wednesday. Forward Antwan Burnett scored 18 points and added five rebounds, while guard Jourdan Smith scored 18 points with nine rebounds. The Tigers’ top scorer was guard Jimel Cofer, who scored 19 coming off the bench.

Betting lines

Spread: Purdue -26.5

Total: 138.5

Moneyline: Purdue -6500, Grambling State +2000

Best bet: Over 138.5

Grambling State has a tall task in front of them, but I don’t think they have the defensive prowess to stop Purdue’s offense. The Boilermakers should score plenty of points to help the over hit and I think the Tigers use their momentum to at least have a respectable performance in this game. This game should be a blowout, but Grambling State should do enough to help the over.