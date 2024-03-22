Best bet for No. 8 Nebraska vs. No. 9 Texas A&M in First Round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

First-round action in the 2024 NCAA Tournament continues Friday with a tantalizing 8-9 matchup featuring the Nebraska Cornhuskers out of the Big Ten and the Texas A&M Aggies from the SEC. Both teams got into the tournament on at-large bids. Here’s a look at how they stack up in this contest along with our best bet for the game, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2024 March Madness picks

No. 8 Nebraska vs. No. 9 Texas A&M best bet

The Cornhuskers quickly became one of the most entertaining teams in the Big Ten, led by Keisei Tominaga and Brice Williams. Nebraska made good on a strong early start by Michigan State and Purdue, adding a victory over Wisconsin later in the year. The overtime loss to Illinois likely hurt Nebraska when it came to seeding but the resume was good enough to get this squad to the tournament by this point.

The Aggies looked dead in the water at one point. Despite wins over Iowa State, Kentucky and Tennessee, Texas A&M was 15-13 and had little chance of making the field. The Aggies rattled off five straight victories, adding a big win over Kentucky in the SEC conference tournament before losing to Florida in the tournament final. That was enough to put this team in the dance.

Betting lines

Spread: Nebraska -1

Total: 147

Moneyline: Nebraska -115, Texas A&M -105

Best bet: Texas A&M +1

Nebraska was one of the best teams against the number this season. The Cornhuskers went 21-12 ATS on the season and 15-4 ATS as the favorites. The Aggies went 6-5 ATS as the underdog this season and 16-18 ATS overall.

This is effectively a pick ‘em, so might as well take the additional point on the spread with Texas A&M. The Aggies and Cornhuskers have a similar resume in terms of quality wins, but I think Texas A&M has generally played better against tougher opponents. Even though Nebraska has been a strong favorite, I like the Aggies to get the win in this one.