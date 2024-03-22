Best bet for No. 6 Clemson vs. No. 11 New Mexico in First Round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 6 Clemson Tigers take on the No. 11 New Mexico Lobos in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. ET on Friday, March 22, and the game will air on TruTV. Despite being the lower seed, the Lobos enter as favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

2024 March Madness picks

No. 6 Clemson vs. No. 11 New Mexico best bet

Clemson (21-11, 11-9 ACC) had a strong non-conference record and finished fifth in ACC standings this season. They were bumped from the conference tournament in a 21-point loss to Boston College but still finished the season ranked 26th in adjusted offensive efficiency. Led by center PJ Hall, who added 18.8 points per game, the Tigers put up 77.4 points per game, ranking 57th in the nation, and shot 46.8% from the field, ranking 50th in the nation.

The Tigers lost three of their last four games heading into this matchup, and come in with very little momentum. This roster also doesn’t have much experience in the postseason — the last time Clemson reached the NCAA Tournament was back in 2021.

New Mexico (26-9, 10-8 MWC) earned the Mountain West’s automatic bid, representing a conference that was much stronger than the selection committee may have thought it was. The Lobos entered as the No. 6 seed and took down tournament teams Boise State, Colorado State, and San Diego State on their way to the title.

The Lobos ranked 22nd in adjusted defensive efficiency at KenPom and were particularly strong from the three-point line, keeping opponents to 30.6% accuracy from the perimeter. They grabbed 39.5 rebounds per game, ranking 15th in the nation, and averaged 8.7 steals per game, ranking 17th in the nation. Guard Jaelen House led the offense with 16.1 points per game.

Betting lines

Spread: New Mexico -2.5

Total: 152

Moneyline: New Mexico -148, Clemson +124

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Best bet: New Mexico -2.5

The Lobos are impossible to bet against right now, while this Clemson team is arguably over-seeded at No. 6. New Mexico enters with plenty of momentum, having won four straight to earn the Mountain West title, and their defense will make quick work of a Tigers squad that struggled in their final games of the season.