Best bet for No. 5 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 12 Grand Canyon in First Round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 5 Saint Mary’s Gaels take on the No. 12 Grand Canyon Lopes in the First Round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Tip-off is scheduled for 10:05 p.m. ET on Friday, March 22, and the game will air on TruTV. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup and a pick against the spread.

2024 March Madness picks

No. 5 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 12 Grand Canyon best bet

Saint Mary’s (26-7, 15-1 WCC) dominated in the West Coast Conference this year, going 1-1 in the regular season against rival Gonzaga before defeating them in the conference title game. The Gaels were led by the backcourt duo of Aidan Mahaney and Augustas Marciulionus, who combined for over 25 points per game. They finished the season ranking 14th in adjusted defensive efficiency at KenPom.

The Gaels held their opponents to 59.7 points per game, the second-lowest mark in the nation. Opposing teams shot just 40.4% from the field against Saint Mary’s, and the Gaels grabbed 39.8 rebounds per game. However, on the offensive side, they scored just 73.2 points per game, ranking outside the top 150 scoring offenses in the country.

Grand Canyon (29-4, 17-3 WAC) earned the top seed in the WAC Tournament and defeated UT Arlington in the title game to take the conference’s automatic bid. The Lopes’ 29-win season saw them go 1-0 against Quad 1 opponents. The Lopes were led on offense by WAC Player of the Year, guard Tyon Grant-Foster, who added 19.8 points and six rebounds per game.

The Lopes should not be overlooked here — they held opponents to 66.7 points per game, ranking 30th among the nation’s scoring defenses, and held offenses to 40.4% from the field — the exact same mark as the Saint Mary’s defense. They also scored 78.4 points per game, beating the Gaels in that stat line.

Betting lines

Spread: Saint Mary’s -5.5

Total: 131.5

Moneyline: Saint Mary’s -225, Grand Canyon +185

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Best bet: Grand Canyon +5.5

This is going to be a true hard-nosed defensive battle. The Lopes and Saint Mary’s bring two excellent defenses to the court, and will each be relying on that strength to win this game. We can expect a low-scoring, close game between these two teams. Grand Canyon turns the ball over more than Saint Mary’s, but also puts up more blocks and steals per game than the Gaels. This one could come down to the wire.