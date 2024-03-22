Best bet for No. 12 UAB vs. No. 5 San Diego State in First Round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 12 UAB Blazers will take on the No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs in the First Round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Friday. Tipoff is set for this East Region matchup is set for 1:45 p.m. ET from Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, WA, and the game will air on TNT.

2024 March Madness picks

No. 12 UAB vs. No. 5 San Diego State best bet

UAB (20-11, 12-6 AAC) is back in the Big Dance after missing the cut last year and making a run all the way to the NIT final. Led by AAC Defensive Player of the Year Yaxel Lendeborg, the Blazers had a solid run through the regular season and ultimately won 20 games. Needing to win the AAC Tournament to get into the NCAA Tournament, they did just that, beating Wichita State, USF, and Temple in Forth Worth to cut down the nets and become a bid stealer.

The 6’9”, 235-pound Lendeborg was a force in the paint for Andy Kennedy’s crew, averaging 13.9 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game. His presence on defense forced opponents to try to avoid the paint and on offense, the Blazers were able to create second-chance opportunities with a 35.3% offensive rebounding rate. They were also extremely effective at getting to the line with a 40.5% free throw rate.

San Diego State (24-10, 11-7 MWC) returns to the NCAA Tournament after making the national championship game last year, ultimately falling short against UConn. The Aztecs returned a handful of key contributors from that team including Jaedon LeDee and Lamont Butler, who ended up being named Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year. The team had to battle through an extremely competitive MWC and ultimately fell to New Mexico in the conference tournament title game.

SDSU was once again dominant on the defensive side of the floor during the season, an annual staple of Brian Dutcher teams. The Aztecs are ranked ninth in defensive adjusted efficiency, limiting opponents to just 47.2% in eFG% and 30.5% shooting from three. Meanwhile, LeDee enters the tourney as one of the nation’s top scorers with 21.1 ppg along with an average of 8.4 boards.

Betting lines

Spread: San Diego State -7

Total: 139

Moneyline: SDSU -285, UAB +230

Best bet: Under 139

This has the makings of being an extremely physical game where both teams will be going to war with each other in the paint. UAB will have a tough task trying to crack Butler and the suffocating Aztec defense. Meanwhile, SDSU will have to contend with a player like Lendeborg who can alter a team’s gameplan with his length. I’ll take the under in this one.