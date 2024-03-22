 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NCAA Tournament men’s basketball full TV schedule for Friday, March 22

We take a look at each matchup on the board for Friday’s March Madness action.

By Grace McDermott
NCAA Basketball: SEC Conference Tournament Championship-Auburn vs Florida Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The March Madness fun continues into Friday, March 22, with 16 games taking place over 12 hours to wrap up the first round of the tournament. UConn, the overall No. 1 seed, will begin their journey toward attempting to repeat last year’s championship run as they take on No. 16 Stetson. No. 1 Purdue will be looking to redeem last year’s first-round loss on Friday, as well.

Check out an upset potential at 3:10 p.m. ET as No. 11 New Mexico takes on No. 6 Clemson. No. 13 Charleston vs. No. 4 Alabama will be a very fun showdown to watch between two of the top-scoring offenses in the nation at 7:35 p.m. ET.

Here’s a look at the full Friday TV schedule for the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

March Madness TV schedule: Friday, March 22

All times ET

12:15 p.m. - No. 8 FAU vs. No. 9 Northwestern (CBS)
12:40 p.m. - No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 Colgate (truTV)
1:45 p.m. - No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 12 UAB (TNT)
2:00 p.m. - No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 15 Western Kentucky (TBS)
2:45 p.m. - No. 1 UConn vs. No. 16 Stetson (CBS)
3:10 p.m. - No. 6 Clemson vs. No. 11 New Mexico (truTV)
4:15 p.m. - No. 4 Auburn vs. No. 13 Yale (TNT)
4:30 p.m. - No. 7 Florida vs. No. 10 Boise State/No. 10 Colorado (TBS)
6:50 p.m. - No. 8 Nebraska vs. No. 9 Texas A&M (TNT)
7:10 p.m. - No. 4 Duke vs. No. 13 Vermont (CBS)
7:25 p.m. - No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 16 Grambling State/No. 16 Montana State (TBS)
7:35 p.m. - No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 13 Charleston (truTV)
9:20 p.m. - No. 1 Houston vs. No. 16 Longwood (TNT)
9:40 p.m. - No. 5 Wisconsin vs. No. 12 James Madison (CBS)
9:55 pm. - No. 8 Utah State vs. No. 9 TCU (TBS)
10:05 p.m. - No. 5 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 12 Grand Canyon (truTV)

