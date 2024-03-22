 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for the Focused Health 250 Xfinity race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Saturday’s Focused Health 250 at Circuit of the Americas.

By David Fucillo
A general view of the signature observation tower during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250 at Circuit of The Americas on March 25, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series arrives in Austin, Texas this weekend for its first road course of the 2024 season. The field will practice and qualify on Friday at Circuit of the Americas, and then race on Saturday in the Focused Health 250.

Qualifying gets started at 6 p.m. ET on Friday and will air on FS1. Kyle Larson, A.J. Allmendinger, and Ty Gibbs are all making the drop down to compete in the Xfinity Series this weekend and are the three biggest favorites to win Saturday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. Larson is +250, Allmendinger is +310, and Gibbs is +350. Road specialist Shane Van Gisbergen follows at +500.

The starting grid will be determined through two rounds of qualifying. The field will be split in half for the first round. The drivers will have 15 minutes to secure the fastest time in their respective group, all while getting as many laps as they can in that time. The top five in each group advance to the second round where the final ten compete for the pole position and the rest of the top ten of the lineup.

Here is the full entry list for the 2024 Focused Health 250 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2024 Focused Health 250 qualifying results

Pos Driver Car No. Group
1 Preston Pardus 50 A
2 Brad Perez 45 A
3 Alex Labbe 35 A
4 Kyle Larson 17 A
5 Ty Dillon 6 A
6 R.C. Enerson 14 A
7 Josh Bilicki 92 A
8 Sam Mayer 1 A
9 Ty Gibbs 19 A
10 Daniil Kvyat 7 A
11 John H. Nemechek 20 A
12 Blaine Perkins 29 A
13 Leland Honeyman 42 A
14 Jeremy Clements 51 A
15 Ryan Sieg 39 A
16 A.J. Allmendinger 16 A
17 Parker Kligerman 48 A
18 Brandon Jones 9 A
19 Austin Hill 21 A
20 Cole Custer 00 A
21 Ed Jones 24 B
22 Austin Green 32 B
23 Patrick Gallagher 4 B
24 Kaz Grala 28 B
25 Hailie Deegan 15 B
26 Jeb Burton 27 B
27 Josh Williams 11 B
28 Parker Retzlaff 31 B
29 Sage Karam 26 B
30 Ryan Ellis 43 B
31 Brennan Poole 44 B
32 Kyle Weatherman 91 B
33 Justin Allgaier 7 B
34 Riley Herbst 98 B
35 Anthony Alfredo 5 B
36 Shane Van Gisbergen 97 B
37 Sammy Smith 8 B
38 Sheldon Creed 18 B
39 Jesse Love 2 B
40 Chandler Smith 81 B

