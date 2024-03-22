NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for the Focused Health 250 Xfinity race

The NASCAR Xfinity Series arrives in Austin, Texas this weekend for its first road course of the 2024 season. The field will practice and qualify on Friday at Circuit of the Americas, and then race on Saturday in the Focused Health 250.

Qualifying gets started at 6 p.m. ET on Friday and will air on FS1. Kyle Larson, A.J. Allmendinger, and Ty Gibbs are all making the drop down to compete in the Xfinity Series this weekend and are the three biggest favorites to win Saturday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. Larson is +250, Allmendinger is +310, and Gibbs is +350. Road specialist Shane Van Gisbergen follows at +500.

The starting grid will be determined through two rounds of qualifying. The field will be split in half for the first round. The drivers will have 15 minutes to secure the fastest time in their respective group, all while getting as many laps as they can in that time. The top five in each group advance to the second round where the final ten compete for the pole position and the rest of the top ten of the lineup.

Here is the full entry list for the 2024 Focused Health 250 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.