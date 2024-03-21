Did John Calipari just coach his last game at Kentucky?

The Kentucky Wildcats thought this was the year they could get back to the Final Four. Instead, they’re heading home after playing just one game for the second time in the last three NCAA tournaments.

John Calipari’s combination of veterans and freshmen, which has worked in the past, was expected to finally be put in the right mix this season. Antonio Reeves was one of the top scorers in the country, while Reed Sheppard and Rob Dillingham were projected to be lottery picks. But this is now the fourth year in a row where Big Blue has underachieved in the postseason, so it can’t be the players every time.

The onus, at some point, has to fall on Calipari. He has not been able to make adjustments based on his team’s shortcomings, and his recruiting has fallen off in terms of quality of recruit, even if the class rankings are high relative to the country. When Kentucky runs into a veteran team that can make triples, the Wildcats are in trouble.

The question is whether Kentucky will actually have an options when it comes to replacing Calipari. Whatever his results have been, he’s transformed Kentucky into what it is today. The postseason performances have been unacceptable by most standards, but they are downright unthinkable at this type of program.

Would top coaches want to follow Calipari at Kentucky? The Wildcats would want to poach someone with pedigree, but this has always been a place where NBA prospects come to hone their skills. Can the perception be changed in one coaching switch?

The most likely scenario is Calipari returns with a bit more pressure from the administration. The head coach has been able to get a lot of things done in terms of NIL and basketball facilities, so it’s time to start making good on those investments with wins in the NCAA tournament. I don’t think Calipari goes after this game (unless he chooses to leave for another job), but there will be some murmurs from the fans. Pressure will be applied, but the level of pressure remains to be seen.

