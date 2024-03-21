Kentucky flaming out in the first weekend is just par for the course now

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: a highly ranked Kentucky Wildcats team completely flamed out in the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament. Well, it happened again.

No. 3 Kentucky was shown the door by No. 14 Oakland on Thursday, falling in an 80-76 first-round exit to bring its season to a disappointing end. The Cats had no answers for Golden Grizzlies senior guard Jack Gohlke, who lit them up with 10 threes on the night and came just one trey shy of tying the record for most threes in an NCAA Tournament game. Kentucky was not locked in during the first half and that was evidenced by weird things like the entire team not realizing that an Oakland free throw attempt was a 1-and-1...

Welp, this was weird!



Kentucky may have lost track of how many free throws here... pic.twitter.com/KwHCwKCukS — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 22, 2024

While this constitutes as a major upset, this shouldn’t be a surprise anymore... especially if you’re a Kentucky fan. 2019 was the last time UK made it past the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament, and the program has just one victory in the Big Dance since. Their most notable failure during this stretch came in 2022 when as a No. 2 seed, they were clipped by No. 15 Saint Peter’s in an 85-79 overtime loss. Combine this with the fact that they’ve also been one-and-done in the SEC Tournament in three of the last four years, and you have a program that just flat out isn’t built for March anymore.

And there’s no excuse for that. John Calipari has brought an insane amount of talent to Lexington since 2009, and he’ll be the first one to let you know what those guys have gone on to do in the NBA. And yet his teams have continually been punked in these moments, with their last Final Four appearance being nearly a decade ago in 2015. That should not happen when you have more talent and resources than 99.9% of the rest of the sport. And yet these embarrassments have become so commonplace that we just shrug and say “I guess Kentucky ate the curb again. Who’s playing next?”

John Calipari’s buyout is $33 million and we’re about to find out if the UK brass are patient enough to not eat that gigantic sum of money. Championships an expectation in Lexington and if something doesn’t change, we’ll right be right back here one year from now saying “hey, Kentucky lost.”

And by then, those decision makers at UK probably won’t be so patient anymore.